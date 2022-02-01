Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Cap Reaches $25.39 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and $156,312.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.