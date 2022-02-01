High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading 2.1% Higher

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. 68,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 137,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.