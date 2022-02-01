High Tide (TSE:HITI) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Desjardins

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$8.75 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Friday.

