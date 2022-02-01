Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 387,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,256. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

