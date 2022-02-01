Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $29.55

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.55, but opened at $28.89. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 15,087 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $19,102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

