Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.34. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $195.28 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

