Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.98 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $89.46 million and $9.98 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

