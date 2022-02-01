Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of HOPE opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

