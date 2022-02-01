Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
Shares of HOPE opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
