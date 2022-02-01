Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

