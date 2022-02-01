Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 364,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

