Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.