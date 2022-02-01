Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,994,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 340,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,276,050 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

