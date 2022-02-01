Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $844.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

