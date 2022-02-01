Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

