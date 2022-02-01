Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of World Fuel Services worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

