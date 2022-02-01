Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

SMBC stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.