Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on February 25th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

