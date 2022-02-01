Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 130,565 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.