Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,134 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

