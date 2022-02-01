Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average is $198.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

