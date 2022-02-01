Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

