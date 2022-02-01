I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Critical Contrast

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and ADVANZ PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38%

45.9% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for I-Mab and ADVANZ PHARMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 7 0 3.00 ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

I-Mab currently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.36%. Given I-Mab’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and ADVANZ PHARMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $236.42 million 8.34 $72.17 million N/A N/A ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

I-Mab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Summary

I-Mab beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; and PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

