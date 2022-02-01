IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of IAA worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

