Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,592 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $252,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

