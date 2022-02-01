Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $87.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.