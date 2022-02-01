Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 245.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.31).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.12) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.07) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 199.10 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £815.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.90.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

