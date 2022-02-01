ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.46. The stock had a trading volume of 476,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.