IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. IDEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX has a 1 year low of $188.04 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

