Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ITW opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $193.19 and a 1 year high of $249.81.
In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
