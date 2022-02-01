Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITW opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $193.19 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.