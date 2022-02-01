Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

