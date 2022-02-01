Insider Buying: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Buys 32,491 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

