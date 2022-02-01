Insider Buying: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,599 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,413.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 186,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,667. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $361.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

