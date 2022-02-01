Insider Selling: Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Sells 1,738 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,352. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

