Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HZNP opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

