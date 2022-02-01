Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells 23,529 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,084,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. 248,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,527. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,323,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

