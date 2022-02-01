Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

