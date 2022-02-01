Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $152.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.67. 77,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,873. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

