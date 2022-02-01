International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 24.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in International Business Machines by 493.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 43.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.16. 63,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

