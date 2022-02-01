Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

