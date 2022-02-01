Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. Intrusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrusion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,593,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

