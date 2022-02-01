Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.09.
INTU stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.30. 27,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.38. Intuit has a 1-year low of $364.59 and a 1-year high of $716.86.
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
