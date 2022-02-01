iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 35,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,883. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.