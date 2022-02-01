iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 28,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,446. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.