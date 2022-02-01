iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. 18,326,600 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.