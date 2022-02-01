iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,172,622 shares.The stock last traded at $34.26 and had previously closed at $34.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

