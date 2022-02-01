iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 3.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $33,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $144,884,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,842,000 after acquiring an additional 549,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.