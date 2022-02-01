iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,086 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 216,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

