iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,038 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

MCHI stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

