iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,190,556. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

