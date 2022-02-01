iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. 827,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,596,628. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

